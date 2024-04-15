Fifth Third summer concert lineup announced

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has unveiled its full lineup for the 2024 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series. The lineup boasts an impressive roster, showcasing a diverse spectrum of globally renowned artists, some from right here in Michigan.

“We are delighted to present another summer of world-class live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Gardens and Sculpture Park, and enhanced by vibrant acoustics, the amphitheater offers a captivating setting that is suitable for guests of all ages. From the verdant expanse of the general admission lawn area to the center stage, the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater epitomizes the quintessential summer ambiance for indulging in live performances by world-class talents, right here in the heart of West Michigan.

“We’re extremely thankful to the entire Meijer family, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, Grand Rapids Symphony, the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, and all our partners for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Burke, expressing gratitude to all involved in making the concert series come together.

Gate and show start times vary. Information and lineup are subject to change. All shows will take place rain or shine, with weather delays possible.

The Lineup

Orville Peck with Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson,

Wednesday, June 5: $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

Greensky Bluegrass, Sunday, June 9: $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

Tower of Power, Wednesday, June 12: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

O.A.R., Thursday, June 20: $82 presale | $85 member | $87 public

Little Feat + Los Lobos, Friday, June 21: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Black Pumas with Abraham Alexander, Sunday, June 23: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Devon Gilfillian,

Monday, June 24: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Bonnie Raitt with James Hunter, Wednesday, June 26: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public

Mat Kearney with Donovan Frankenreiter, Sunday, June 30: $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public

My Morning Jacket, Monday, July 1: $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public

Amos Lee with Mikaela Davis, Wednesday, July 3: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway,

Wednesday, July 10: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

Bruce Hornsby with Grand Rapids Symphony,

Thursday, July 11: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

The Temptations + The Four Tops, Friday, July 12: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Jason Mraz, Wednesday, July 17: $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public

The Wallflowers, Thursday, July 18: $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Warren Haynes with Grand Rapids Symphony, Monday, July 22: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

Charley Crockett, Wednesday, July 24: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Il Divo, Thursday, July 25: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

Boyz II Men, Sunday, July 28: $130 presale | $133 member | $135 public

Black Violin with Grand Rapids Symphony, Thursday, August 1: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Gin Blossoms + Toad the Wet Sprocket + Vertical Horizon,

Monday, August 5: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public

Kansas, Thursday, August 8: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Andrew Bird + Amadou & Mariam, Friday, August 9: $63 presale | $66 member | $68 public

Five For Fighting, Sunday, August 11: $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd and the Monsters,

Wednesday, August 14: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Grace Potter, Sunday, August 18: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Fitz and The Tantrums, Thursday, August 22: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Leslie Odom, Jr., Thursday, August 29: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

Sierra Ferrell with Meredith Axelrod, Friday, September 6: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Sunday, September 8: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Sunday, September 15: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Keb’ Mo’ + Shawn Colvin, Monday, September 16: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

In an endeavor to optimize the concert experience, Meijer Gardens has introduced a new ticket provider, complete with an app that transforms guests’ smartphones into tickets. Meijer Gardens encourages patrons to create an AXS account at their earliest convenience at AXS.com.