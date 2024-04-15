Fifth Third summer concert lineup announced

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has unveiled its full lineup for the 2024 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series. The lineup boasts an impressive roster, showcasing a diverse spectrum of globally renowned artists, some from right here in Michigan.
“We are delighted to present another summer of world-class live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.
Set against the backdrop of the breathtaking Gardens and Sculpture Park, and enhanced by vibrant acoustics, the amphitheater offers a captivating setting that is suitable for guests of all ages. From the verdant expanse of the general admission lawn area to the center stage, the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater epitomizes the quintessential summer ambiance for indulging in live performances by world-class talents, right here in the heart of West Michigan.
“We’re extremely thankful to the entire Meijer family, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, Grand Rapids Symphony, the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, and all our partners for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Burke, expressing gratitude to all involved in making the concert series come together.
Gate and show start times vary. Information and lineup are subject to change. All shows will take place rain or shine, with weather delays possible.
The Lineup
Orville Peck with Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson,
Wednesday, June 5: $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public
Greensky Bluegrass, Sunday, June 9: $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public
Tower of Power, Wednesday, June 12: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public
O.A.R., Thursday, June 20: $82 presale | $85 member | $87 public
Little Feat + Los Lobos, Friday, June 21: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public
Black Pumas with Abraham Alexander, Sunday, June 23: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Devon Gilfillian,
Monday, June 24: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public
Bonnie Raitt with James Hunter, Wednesday, June 26: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public
Mat Kearney with Donovan Frankenreiter, Sunday, June 30: $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public
My Morning Jacket, Monday, July 1: $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public
Amos Lee with Mikaela Davis, Wednesday, July 3: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway,
Wednesday, July 10: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public
Bruce Hornsby with Grand Rapids Symphony,
Thursday, July 11: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public
The Temptations + The Four Tops, Friday, July 12: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public
Jason Mraz, Wednesday, July 17: $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public
The Wallflowers, Thursday, July 18: $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public
Warren Haynes with Grand Rapids Symphony, Monday, July 22: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public
Charley Crockett, Wednesday, July 24: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public
Il Divo, Thursday, July 25: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public
Boyz II Men, Sunday, July 28: $130 presale | $133 member | $135 public
Black Violin with Grand Rapids Symphony, Thursday, August 1: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
Gin Blossoms + Toad the Wet Sprocket + Vertical Horizon,
Monday, August 5: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public
Kansas, Thursday, August 8: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public
Andrew Bird + Amadou & Mariam, Friday, August 9: $63 presale | $66 member | $68 public
Five For Fighting, Sunday, August 11: $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public
Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd and the Monsters,
Wednesday, August 14: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public
Grace Potter, Sunday, August 18: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
Fitz and The Tantrums, Thursday, August 22: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
Leslie Odom, Jr., Thursday, August 29: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public
Sierra Ferrell with Meredith Axelrod, Friday, September 6: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public
Michael Franti & Spearhead, Sunday, September 8: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Sunday, September 15: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public
Keb’ Mo’ + Shawn Colvin, Monday, September 16: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public
In an endeavor to optimize the concert experience, Meijer Gardens has introduced a new ticket provider, complete with an app that transforms guests’ smartphones into tickets. Meijer Gardens encourages patrons to create an AXS account at their earliest convenience at AXS.com.
