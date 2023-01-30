Female jazz ensemble, Artemis, to perform at St. Cecilia

Artemis, a powerful ensemble of modern jazz masters, will take the stage at St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, on Thursday, Feb. 16. The brainchild of pianist and composer Renee Rosnes, the group is named for the Greek goddess of the hunt.

Each member of Artemis is a bandleader and composer, and the repertoire draws on each of their distinctive personalities, from original music to imaginative arrangements of eclectic material. Artemis performs with joy, power, passion, and high-wire intensity.

The multinational, multigenerational group was founded in 2017 under the banner of International Women’s Day. Their performance at the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival was so compelling that Blue Note Records President Don Was signed them to the label. Tour dates followed in premier venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The collective released their debut recording in 2020 and will deliver their next album in May 2023.

Doors open at 6:30, concert is at 7:30. Tickets, which are in the $25-55 range, can be purchased tickets here.