Expo geared toward families and children

The 7th annual Kids & Family Expo will be returning to Grand Rapids.

The family-friendly expo is scheduled for Jan. 25 at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW. It will feature interactive physical and educational activities and entertainment.

Some of the activities will include a zip line, bounce houses, a pirate ship slide, human foosball, martial arts and self-defense. The educational activities will include a Home Depot “Kids Workshop,” books and educational learning. Entertainment includes face painting, a petting zone with live animals, superhero and princess characters, and an art wall zone.

Specialty foods and samplings also will be available. There will be family fun bucket prizes including free tickets, certificates and passes to area activities, attractions and restaurants for families.

For more information, visit the Kids & Family Expo website.

