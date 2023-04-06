Event planners share tips for success

Want to create a successful gathering that makes your guests say “Best. Time. Ever?”

Some party hosts opt for a DIY approach. Others choose a planner’s expertise from the get-go. Event planners Cassie Celestin of White Dress Events and Holden Bassett-Alee of Holden Michael Events suggest these things to consider:

“Start the planning process as soon as you can,” Celestin said. “If you’re last minute, you can’t be picky.”

Initially, be open to several dates and venues.

“People are planning their events years in advance,” said Bassett-Alee. “So, it’s to a client’s advantage to be open to several different dates. We’re currently fielding inquiries for 2025, and have gotten inquiries for as far out as 2027.”

Consider more than one option. Browse websites for ideas, beginning with local tourism/convention bureaus. Ask friends, colleagues and neighbors for suggestions.