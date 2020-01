Ring in 2020 with Grand Rapids’ own New Year’s Eve celebration.

Downtown Grand Rapids will play host to the Grand Rapids Ball Drop on Monroe Avenue NW between Lyon and Michigan streets.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and runs until 12:30 a.m. Food trucks and live music are planned throughout the day and the ball drop and fireworks show are scheduled for midnight.

More information on both the free and VIP ($65) ticketing is available at the Grand Rapids Ball Drop website.