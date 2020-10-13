Downtown Holland announces modified holiday plans, new fundraising campaign

Following the cancellation of several of its traditional holiday events, Downtown Holland has unveiled its adjusted plans for this season.

At its meeting Oct. 2, the city’s Principal Shopping District board of directors canceled this year’s Holiday Open House, Parade of Lights and Up on the Rooftops events out of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two other events, Shop ‘Til You Drop and the Shopping Jam, still will take place but in modified formats. The events will each be expanded into weeklong shopping and dining promotions to avoid large crowds. Shop ‘Til You Drop will be held from Nov. 13-20 and the Shopping Jam will take place Dec. 12-19.

Downtown Holland also will host its Small Business Saturday promotion and introduce a new 12 Days of Christmas promotion. Details about these events and promotions will be announced at a later date.

In the wake of the cancellations, the city has launched a fundraising campaign to help the city purchase a pre-lit, 20-foot artificial Christmas tree for downtown to display both this year and in the future.

Donors may give by card, use cash or make out a check to the city of Holland. Checks should be mailed to Downtown Holland at 150 W. Eighth St., Holland, MI 49423. To donate and read more about the project, visit patronicity.com.