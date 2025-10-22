Digging up history in Saugatuck

’Tis the season for ghoulish giggles, pumpkin-flavored everything, and—apparently—guided cemetery tours. But don’t worry, this one comes with cider, donuts, and an educational twist.

On Friday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m., Saugatuck Township is embracing its haunted side (with a healthy dose of historical accuracy) at “Riverside Cemetery Comes Alive!”, a living history experience hosted in partnership with the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center.

The premise? A twilight walk through Riverside Cemetery, where costumed interpreters “resurrect” notable figures from the area’s past. You’ll meet the pioneers, community builders, and maybe even a scandalous local or two who helped shape Saugatuck-Douglas into the lakeshore gem it is today.

In between the stories, you can warm up with cider and donuts inside the Caretaker’s Cottage—because no one should explore a cemetery on an empty stomach.

The event is family-friendly (yes, really), and the organizers are even accepting Halloween décor donations to help deck out the cemetery in full seasonal flair. Got an extra skeleton or spooky lantern lying around? Drop it off at the Saugatuck Township Hall during business hours.

Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased online. Costumes aren’t required, but curiosity is.

RIVERSIDE CEMETERY COMES ALIVE!

📍 Where: Riverside Cemetery, 3461 Clearbrook Dr, Saugatuck, MI

📅 When: Friday, Oct. 24 | 5–7 p.m.

🎟 Tickets: $5, available online

🎃 Decor donations: Drop off at Saugatuck Township Hall, 3461 Blue Star Hwy, weekdays 8 a.m.–4 p.m.