Date announced for Winter Bridal Show 

The ultimate wedding planning experience for brides, grooms and the whole wedding party will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the public is invited.

The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan features more than one hundred local vendors, showcasing unique products and services for newly engaged brides and grooms. Attendees will be able to sign up for door prizes, view a runway fashion show, indulge in food samples and attend a runway fashion show, presented by Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear. The fashion show starts at 2 p.m.

Wedding gowns at this year’s fashion show will be featuring elaborate gowns tailored to every bride’s unique personality and body type. Consultants at the show are ready to help future brides find the wedding gown of their dreams.

A wedding reception tent display, created by Alpine Events, will give engaged couples a vision of possibilities for their reception. The artistic floral creations and décor will be designed by West Michigan professionals Picket Fence Floral and Designs.

A variety of items will be featured throughout the bridal show, which includes:

Wedding Gowns – Fashion Show at 2pm

Men’s Suits and Formalwear

Fairytale Coach

Photography, Videography and Photo Booth

Wedding Venues

Rentals – Linens, Arches, Bars, Chairs

Wedding Planning Services

Floral Decor and Ideas

Cookware and Culinary

Luxury Restroom Rentals

Catering – food samples!

Party Favors

Cakes and Desserts

Beauty, Skincare, Hair, and Waxing

Wedding Rings and Jewelry

DJ’s and Music

Cornhole Boards

Boudoir Photography

Custom Made Champagne Walls

Honeymoon Travel and Destination Weddings

Hotel Accommodations and Lodging

Real Estate

Home Improvement

Limousine, Party Bus, and Trolley

Health and Wellness

Brides and grooms may pre-register now for over $5000 in door prizes here. Winners will be announced at the end of the runway fashion show.