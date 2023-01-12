Date announced for Winter Bridal Show 

The ultimate wedding planning experience for brides, grooms and the whole wedding party will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and the public is invited.
The Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan features more than one hundred local vendors, showcasing unique products and services for newly engaged brides and grooms. Attendees will be able to sign up for door prizes, view a runway fashion show, indulge in food samples and attend a runway fashion show, presented by Caela Scott Bridal and Formalwear. The fashion show starts at 2 p.m.
Wedding gowns at this year’s fashion show will be featuring elaborate gowns tailored to every bride’s unique personality and body type. Consultants at the show are ready to help future brides find the wedding gown of their dreams.
A wedding reception tent display, created by Alpine Events, will give engaged couples a vision of possibilities for their reception. The artistic floral creations and décor will be designed by West Michigan professionals Picket Fence Floral and Designs.
A variety of items will be featured throughout the bridal show, which includes:
Wedding Gowns – Fashion Show at 2pm
Men’s Suits and Formalwear
Fairytale Coach
Photography, Videography and Photo Booth
Wedding Venues
Rentals – Linens, Arches, Bars, Chairs
Wedding Planning Services
Floral Decor and Ideas
Cookware and Culinary
Luxury Restroom Rentals
Catering – food samples!
Party Favors
Cakes and Desserts
Beauty, Skincare, Hair, and Waxing
Wedding Rings and Jewelry
DJ’s and Music
Cornhole Boards
Boudoir Photography
Custom Made Champagne Walls
Honeymoon Travel and Destination Weddings
Hotel Accommodations and Lodging
Real Estate
Home Improvement
Limousine, Party Bus, and Trolley
Health and Wellness
Brides and grooms may pre-register now for over $5000 in door prizes here. Winners will be announced at the end of the runway fashion show.
