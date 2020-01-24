Country singer Wayne ‘The Train’ Hancock headed to GR

Country singer and guitarist Wayne Hancock is making a stop in Grand Rapids on his tour “Man of the Road: The Early Bloodshot Years.”

Known to some as “The King of Juke Joint Swing’” because he incorporates jazz, big band, western swing, country and rockabilly, the Texas native has released 12 albums since 1995.

Hank Williams III has said, “The only other guy who has more Hank Williams in him than me is Wayne ‘The Train’ Hancock…Very few people can be real purists, but Wayne is a purist all the way.”

The concert is at 9 p.m., Feb. 1, at Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill in Grand Rapids.

Tickets are $18.

Image courtesy Bloodshot Records