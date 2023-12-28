Concert series makes stellar return

An immersive musical experience that blends musical artistry with dazzling visuals is making a return to Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium in January.

The artistry of some of West Michigan’s most celebrated musicians and digital creators will be on full display at the annual “Under the Stars” concert series, which kicks off Jan. 11.

“This year promises an exciting lineup, blending the talents of local musicians with digital artists, creating an unforgettable full-sensory journey that’s truly one-of-a-kind,” said Jack Daleske, the GRPM’s Planetarium and Theater Manager.

The series starts Jan. 11 and 12 with local band Silent Spirit, featuring iVy Garvey. The evening promises an electronic escapade with meditative rhythms and synthetic vibes. Their compositions, inspired by the beauty of nature, promise an intimate journey—one to reflect on life’s mysteries while vibing with the universe. On Feb. 15 and 16, Michigan’s own Brother Wolf, aka Benjamin Hunter, takes the stage with Emily Hromi; and on March 21 and 22 Sarena Rae, along with with KB Brown, is slated to enjoy the spotlight.

The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium is located within the Grand Rapids Public Museum located at 272 Pearl St NW, in Grand Rapids. Attendees will be able to enjoy a pre-concert exploration of the Museum’s exhibits on the first two floors, included with the price of admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the intergalactic shows kicking off at 7:30 p.m. With performers serving up two sets, there will be an opportunity to refuel with beer, wine, and refreshments available for purchase.

Prepare to embark upon an otherworldly experience set against the cosmic backdrop of the planetarium’s dome. Tickets to this astral adventure are $20 for starry-eyed enthusiasts and $16 for GRPM members. For a front-row seat to this celestial soirée or to snag your ticket to the astral plane, warp-speed to grpm.org/concerts-under-the-stars.