Comedy icon adds Van Andel stop to 2025 Tour

Fresh off a record-breaking comedy special and a sold-out 2024 tour, the one and only Katt Williams returns to Van Andel Arena on Saturday, November 8, 2025, as part of the extended leg of his Heaven on Earth Tour. If you missed him last time, consider this your second chance — and a hot ticket you won’t want to sleep on.

Known for his razor-sharp wit, signature swagger, and fearless takes on everything from pop culture to politics, Williams is a master of the mic. Over a 20-year career, he’s earned a reputation as one of comedy’s most electrifying voices — and his latest Netflix special, Woke Foke, only cemented that status, pulling in over 13 million views and counting.

Grand Rapids was one of the lucky stops on his 2024 tour, and now, fans will get another dose of Williams’ unfiltered brilliance this fall. Produced by North American Entertainment Group, the show promises all-new material, high-voltage laughs, and Williams’ trademark presence that continues to fill arenas across the country.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at VanAndelArena.com. Early access presale begins Wednesday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids

Tickets: Prices vary | VanAndelArena.com

For more details, visit KattWilliamsLive.com and follow the man himself on social @kattwilliams.