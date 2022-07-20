Color Run returns for 10th year

Runners of all ages will participate in a colorful, non-competitive 5K race this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Color Run will return for its 10th year at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW.

The race is untimed and open to all ages, with participants required to start no later than 8:30 a.m. At each kilometer mark, runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race covered in color.

Once the race is over, attendees are welcomed to continue the fun at Finish Festival, a party with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths, vendors and more massive color throws.

With no winners or official times, The Color Run caters to all levels of runner, from first-timers to seasoned athletes.

This year’s run is held in partnership with West Michigan Sports Commission and Van Andel Institute.

Registration is available here.