City’s free dog swim returns

A canine-friendly swim session will help Grand Rapids’ four-legged friends beat the dog days of summer.

The city’s parks and recreation department will once again host Wag ‘n’ Wade, the annual dog swim event, from noon-4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, at Richmond Park Pool, 1101 Richmond St. NW.

Dogs and their owners can stop by the pool during select one-hour open swim sessions. Small dogs weighing less than 35 pounds swim from noon-1 p.m., large dogs — more than 35 pounds — swim from 1:15-2:15 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m., and older dogs ages 8 and older swim from 3:45-4:45 p.m.

During the event, dog owners may enter the zero-depth area to their knees with their pets. Owners need to provide paper proof of their dogs’ rabies vaccinations and a leash to walk their pets in and out of the pool area, though dogs should remain off leash once in the pool area.

The city will provide tennis balls, drinking water for the dogs and dog waste cleanup bags. Dog owners are encouraged to bring their own towels, paw booties and dog life jackets.

In addition to the swim sessions, local pet vendors will be on site during the afternoon with giveaways, information and other activities.

This year marks the fifth Wag ‘n’ Wade event hosted by the city’s parks and recreation department.

Like previous years, Wag ‘n’ Wade will mark the close of the 2022 public pool season.