‘Celebrating Billy Joel’ coming to Grand Rapids

A Billy Joel tribute show is coming to downtown in October.

“Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man ’50 Years of Billy’” is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the eclectic energy and passion of his unique live performances.

“Celebrating Billy Joel” features multi-instrumentalists such as vocalist and piano player Rob Stringer and Alex Dee paying tribute to Joel. The show’s lineup includes international hits such as “Just The Way You Are,” “New York State of Mind,” “Uptown Girl,” “Vienna,” “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “Piano Man” and more.

Dee has been a professional musician for two decades. His career includes highlights like working with soul legends The Flirtations and as a session singer/recording artist for TV productions such as “The Voice,” “Dancing on Ice” and “Starstruck.”

Dee is an academic who recently received a Ph.D. in music analysis researching patterns in pop song writing through the decades. His role in “Celebrating Billy Joel” sees him return to the artist and the catalogue of songs that ignited his passion for music.

“Bringing the songs of Billy Joel to groups of people who love them as much as I do is a pleasure and a privilege,” Dee said.

Stringer is an extensive performer as well, having been featured in major venues worldwide such as the Royal Albert Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Moscow Concert Hall, Paris Palais des Congrès, Montreal Bell Centre and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. He also worked as a session musician, including work on the TV show “Peaky Blinders.”