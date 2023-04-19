Black music matters at The Lit

Three Artists with three distinct musical styles will come together for a single concert, “#BLKMusicMatters: Live at the Lit GR.” The one-night-only show takes place Friday, April 21, 8-10 p.m. at The Lit GR, 61 Sheldon Blvd SE, Grand Rapids.

Donica Lynn of Chicago, internationally acclaimed musician, Babatunde Akinboboye and Grand Rapids’ own Karisa Wilson will each perform a thirty minute set of their own choosing, creating an energizing, powerful night of eclectic, soulful Black expression.

Wilson is an award-winning singer-songwriter whose debut album “Little Girl” won WYCE’s Album of the Year Jammie, one of Michigan’s most prestigious indie music awards. Karisa writes and performs a blend of Indie Folk, Jazz and Blues, is a classically trained Violinist and producer and lead vocalist for the award-winning cover band Bluewater Kings. Karisa is also a board member of the Grand Rapids Community Media Center.

Donica Lynn is a multiple award winning artist, versed in numerous disciplines. From backstage to negotiating what she gets paid; an actor, vocalist, writer, stage manager, director, artistic educator and constant student. Named Chicago Tribune Person of the Year Theatre, five time Equity Jeff Award nominee & two time winner, Time Out Chicago Award winner, BroadwayWorld.Com nominee, Two Black Excellence Award Nominations, a BTA award. Donica is a mother of three, a wife, brain tumor survivor, LGBTQ advocate, a huge advocate for inclusion, and seeing beyond the exterior of person.



Babatunde Akinboboye is a singer of diverse talents known for his enthralling stage presence. This Nigerian American Baritone (known as Hip Hopera Guy on social media) combined his love of classical opera and hip hop and created the new genre, “Hip Hopera” in a viral video that gained more than 10 million views and was featured on Time.com, Classic FM, MSN.com and more. Akinboboye recently hosted a live session as part of BAM Talent’s Broadway Bootcamp Masterclass series at the Wealthy Theatre Annex and is finishing out his visit to West Michigan with the Black Read how accidentally became an opera singer here in Billboard Magazine’s interview with Babatunde Akinboboye.

Admission is $30. Purchase tickets here.