Binder Park offers ‘ZooCam’ to watch at home

Although Binder Park Zoo is closed to guests, the resident animals are making their way back to their outdoor habitats to celebrate the return of spring and the 2020 zoo season, and zoo fans now can join them virtually.

Binder Park Zoo recently installed a new live web camera, dubbed “ZooCam,” which allows people to view the zoo’s savanna from their homes.

The ZooCam will offer viewers remote access to watch giraffes, zebras, waterbucks, addra gazelles, addaxes and bonteboks, as well as ostriches, vultures and storks enjoy the great outdoors in real time.

Animals are typically arriving on the savanna in the morning between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and return to their overnight accommodations later in the afternoon. Inclement weather and cooler temperatures are factors that may prevent some African animal species like the giraffe from going on exhibit, so using the weather forecast as a guide may offer better animal sightings.

Check out the Binder Park ZooCam here.