Big Bob’s brings magic, music & art

Gaslight Village businesses are trying something new; Artisan Village Night – complete with a magic show and live music– in the parking lot of Big Bob’s Pizza, 661 Croswell Ave. SE. in East Grand Rapids.

The Gaslight Village Business Association is inviting community members to the inaugural event, which will be held Thursday, July 27, 5-9 p.m. Attendees will be treated to an evening of local artisans and makers, live music from Michael McIntosh and a magic show by Alan Kazam. Artist booths will line the parking lot area, with the magic show beginning at 5 p.m. and the live music at 6 p.m.

“The Artisan Village night market is a great opportunity for community members of all ages to come together and celebrate the creativity of local artisans and makers,” said Jantje Jensen, event organizer and I’m An Artist Community Studio owner. “There will be something for everyone to enjoy for a great evening – from the entertainment and artisan booths to all the dining options in Gaslight Village.”

Admission to the market is free thanks to support from the East Grand Rapids Community Foundation.

“The East Grand Rapids Community Foundation is proud to support this event, which promotes the arts and brings neighbors, friends and families together,” said Matt Richenthal, vice president of the East Grand Rapids Community Foundation. “We encourage everyone to come out for an exciting evening that benefits local artists and Gaslight Village businesses.”

The Gaslight Village Business Association also reminds community members to mark their calendar for the upcoming Taste of East Grand Rapids on Aug. 17. This annual event features a variety of Gaslight Village eateries offering delicious local bites and flavors as well as local artisans and all-ages entertainment. The event benefits Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The GVBA also organizes Second Saturdays, a monthly entertainment series where shoppers can expect sales and all-ages activities throughout Gaslight Village on the second Saturday of each month. The next event is Aug. 12 and features a bicycle safety theme.

For more information about these events, visit gogaslight.com or the GVBA Facebook page.