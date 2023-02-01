Better than ever ‘Fair Lady’ tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for “My Fair Lady,” which hits the DeVos Performance Hall stage April 11-16.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion,” characters Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins have been delighting audiences since 1913.

The timeless classic tells the story of a young Cockney girl and a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady,” but in many ways she proves herself more wise than he.

Lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe took the premise of the pompous professor trying to transform the working class girl and turned it into a smash Broadway hit in 1956 that won 6 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

A delightful 1964 film starring Audrey Hepburn made it even more popular and Lincoln Center Theater’s production promises to do the same. The show has won five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and was nominated for 10 TonyⓇ Awards.

New York Times calls it “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was…every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be.”

Tickets are available online for this timeless classic or at the Broadway Grand Rapids box office, 122 Lyon St. NW. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 616-235-6285.

DeVos Performance Hall has adopted a new bag policy. Only small bags will be permitted, no larger than 12″ x 9″ x 3″. Larger bags, backpacks, or purses will not be allowed into the venue, unless they are required for medical, health, or parenting needs.