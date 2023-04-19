Belknap Breakaway Fest boasts ‘epic’ live music lineup

“Breakaway” touring music festival has announced its return to Belknap Park Aug. 18 – 19, and two stellar acts– Porter Robinson and RL Grime.

The festival takes place over two genre-blending days that includes an epic live music lineup. Among many other top performers including Tchami, Knock2, Jessie Murph, Evian Giia, Christian French and Telykast. Michigan based artists include Choff and RIINK, two more “surprise” headliners will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the stellar lineup, “Breakaway” will host an array of quality food vendors, alcoholic beverages for those over 21 and non-alcoholic beverages for all. Onsite fun also includes a roller rink, art discovery, a local musician contest and more.

Festival organizers say its purpose is to champion music, art, creativity and a diverse community, offering interactive and immersive experiences as part of a multi-city tour that offers a premiere local festival experience with world-class artists. In addition to its stint in Michigan, Breakaway Fest entertained nearly 100,000 music lovers in Kansas City, the Carolinas, Missouri and northern California in 2022.

The 2023 festival kicks off locally Friday, Aug. 18, 4 p.m., with the last act finishing at 11 p.m. On Saturday, August 19, the hours of the show are 3 – 11 p.m.

A 2-day General Admission ticket includes access to all stages and the Silent Disco. Travel packages, VIP and Ultra VIP packages with side-stage viewing and After Party admission are also available.

Belknap Park is located at 30 Coldbrook St. NE, Grand Rapids. Tickets are on sale now at Michigan Breakaway Tickets.