ArtPrize officials cancel 2020 exhibition

ArtPrize’s board of directors canceled the 2020 event due to concerns of COVID-19.

The biannual exhibition was scheduled for Sept. 16-Oct. 4

“Everyone had hoped to find modifications that would enable us to host the exhibition safely,” ArtPrize board member Marc Schwartz said. “We initially shifted plans to focus on outdoor spaces and large indoor venues. However, after analyzing the situation further and considering the unknowns, we realized that hosting such an event was not the best course forward. Although very disappointing, we believe it is the best decision to ensure the well-being of our constituents.”

The concerns surrounded artist and tourist travel; venues’ restrictions; permitted gatherings in the state; and other safety, health and planning uncertainties.

“I want to thank everyone who has played a role in attempting to host ArtPrize this year despite challenges unlike anything we have ever experienced before,” ArtPrize founder Rick DeVos said. “The ArtPrize community is talented and innovative, and we appreciate each and every one of you. While we won’t come together to experience art as we have in prior years, I hope that all of us can find our own unique way to connect with Grand Rapids in the months ahead.

“Our community is known as one that comes together in challenging times, and we all need each other now more than ever.”

Artist and venue registration fees will be refunded. Sponsors that had previously committed to participate in ArtPrize 2020 will be contacted in the coming days to arrange for the cancellation of partnership agreements.