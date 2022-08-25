Art show pops up in Grand Haven

An annual art show will feature local artists for a single evening gallery and sale.

The Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective (LVAC) is hosting its third annual ARTxALL pop-up gallery for one night from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

The pop-up show will feature the work of more than 50 regional artists, all of whom are members of LVAC. ARTxALL offers a variety of media including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, photography, glass work and more curated in a salon-like setting to create a visually interesting event for art buyers and casual observers alike.

In addition to the art on display, ARTxALL will be selling select pieces. A percentage of the artist’s sales will go to LVAC to support its mission of bringing innovative art events to unexpected places along the lakeshore.

“This is LVAC’s third annual all-member show and offers the public a chance to meet local artists, explore their work, build a collection and enjoy a really fun night out with friends,” said Sean Sterzer, event chair and LVAC board member.

The event will also offer live music by jazz band The PHD’s, a cash bar and catering by Lake Effect Catering.

ARTxALL is sponsored by The Sandi Gentry Team, Marushka, JSJ Corporation, Priority Too and the city of Grand Haven.

All are welcome, with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

LVAC is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to creating new networking opportunities for West Michigan artists through partnerships with local businesses and pop-up shows throughout the year.