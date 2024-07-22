Anchors Aweigh: Coast Guard Fest turns 100!

This year marks the legendary Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival’s 100th anniversary. From July 26 to August 4, the festival honors the brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard. Held in the picturesque coastal town of Grand Haven, Michigan, action, musical tributes and family fun awaits.

Each day, the festival hosts unique events and venues. Musical tributes to celebrated musicians span the festival at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium. Each of these events include opening acts from favorite, local bands. The night of opening day, 21 Gun Salute hurls you back in time with a rocking and rolling, realistic tribute to AC/DC.

The following evening, Simply Queen belts out Queen’s iconic music hitting every note while delivering Queen’s unique stage presence. Other musical tributes throughout the week include Silver Stallion’s tribute to The Highwaymen, Jimmy Buffet from Parrots of the Caribbean, the legendary Heart from Barracuda-America, and two distinct eras of Van Halen are reproduced and performed by the Van Halen Invasion.

The Parade of Ships on July 28 welcomes sailing vessels including a cutter, tugboats and a seagoing buoy tender into Port of Grand Haven. Get an inside look with available ship tours throughout the week.

This year, for the first time, the Grand Parade is encouraging folks attending the parade to dress in 1950’s attire as they watch over 100 entries celebrate the U.S. Coast Guard.

Stop and admire many Antique, Classic, Vintage, Muscle, Street Rod, Tin Lizzy and more at the Cruise-in Car Show. Observe quilting in action as the Lighthouse Quilt Guild offers demonstrations and displays over 100 quilts. Join in on the free Street Dance with Brena in the middle of Washington Street.

This year’s picnic with food, games and music returns to where the festival first started a century ago: Mulligan’s Hollow.

The vocal harmony group, The Modern Gentlemen performs before the first drone show of the week. The festival’s finale ends at Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain with event favorite Yächtley Crëw performing before the second live drone show. The musical drone show starts after sunset followed by an eruption of fireworks guaranteed to light up the night.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival promises an unforgettable family experience.

For details including event dates, tickets and logistics visit this link.