A revolutionary idea!

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced a fundraising initiative as well as an exciting series of community collaborations throughout its 35th anniversary season.

To ensure that everyone in our community has an opportunity to experience Broadway, the organization is calling on supporters to make a $35 donation, with the goal of reaching $35,000 to help fund its Broadway Arts Access Program. Donate to the Broadway Arts Access Program here.

“We are humbled and honored to celebrate 35 years of sharing the magic of Broadway with our incredible community,” said Meghan Distel, President & CEO of Broadway Grand Rapids. “Our anniversary represents not just a milestone in our history but also an opportunity to deepen our connection with our supporters and make theater accessible to more individuals. Through our community collaborations and the $35 for 35 Years campaign, we hope to create a lasting impact that will resonate for generations to come.”

Additionally, Broadway Grand Rapids has plans to collaborate with 35 community organizations and small businesses throughout the season to expand the reach of Broadway and bring the joy of theater to a broader and more diverse audience. Collaborations in Grand Rapids and the lakeshore area include swing dancing and dining partnerships, beverage collaborations, and more. Visit the BGR Facebook Page for details.

2023-2024 Broadway Grand Rapids 35th Anniversary Line-up includes:

FUNNY GIRL: September 19-24, 2023 (Michigan Premiere!)

TINA-The Tina Turner Musical: November 7-12, 2023

Disney’s ALADDIN: January 16-21, 2024

LES MISÉRABLES: March 5-10, 2024

Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD: April 23-28, 2024

WICKED: May 15-June 2, 2024

MJ: July 9-14, 2024 (Michigan Premiere!)

Season ticket packages are available through August 21 here. Tickets for FUNNY GIRL are now on sale. Ticket sale dates for remaining shows will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com or call 616-235-6285.