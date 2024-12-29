A NYE Eve Celebration for Kids

This year, families with young children can get a jumpstart on the New Year’s fun—one day ahead of time—at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. On Saturday, Dec. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m., the museum will host its New Year’s Early Eve celebration, offering all the excitement of a traditional New Year’s Eve party, but with an earlier bedtime in mind. The best part? It happens the day before New Year’s Eve, giving families a chance to enjoy the holiday magic without the late-night hours.

“We can’t wait to spend a magical evening with you as we make wishes for the year ahead and make new memories with you and your loved ones,” said CEO of Play at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Maggie Lancaster.

This fun-filled event is packed with hands-on activities perfect for little ones, including creating DIY disco balls, making party hats and noise makers, and decorating sparkling wish wands. Kids can also take part in a glittery photo booth to capture their sparkling memories, or sit for face painting to add an extra dash of festivity. The night will feature a lively countdown to the disco ball drop at 7 p.m., followed by confetti showers and dancing to music—all before it’s time for the kids to head home and wind down for the night.

For those looking to make the most of the winter break, the museum will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 for playtime and winter-themed activities. The New Year’s Early Eve event itself kicks off at 5 p.m., making it the perfect way to celebrate early—before the parents head out for their own New Year’s Eve festivities the next night.

With all activities and entertainment included in the ticket price, the event provides an affordable and fun-filled way to celebrate the New Year with the whole family. The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s New Year’s Early Eve celebration offers a memorable way to share the joy of the season with little ones, while still leaving room for grown-up celebrations the next evening.