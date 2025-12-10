A decade of magic

For 10 years, Grand Rapids Ballet’s The Nutcracker has transformed the DeVos Performance Hall into a winter wonderland, weaving enchantment and tradition into the heart of the city’s holiday season. What began as a dream to bring the timeless ballet to West Michigan has grown into a treasured experience that families eagerly await each December.

Clara’s journey — from a lively holiday party to a daring battle with mischievous mice and finally the dazzling Land of Sweets — has become more than a story on stage. It’s a shared moment of wonder that resonates with every generation. The production’s captivating choreography by Val Caniparoli, paired with stunning sets designed by Grand Rapids’ own Chris Van Allsburg (best known for The Polar Express) and Tony Award-winner Eugene Lee, brings the fantasy to life with remarkable flair.

“The story has a big heart that has touched thousands of people here in Grand Rapids and other cities throughout Michigan,” said Artistic Director James Sofranko. His passion for this particular production is clear: “Out of the hundreds of versions of Nutcracker in the world, ours is truly my favorite.”

The magic doesn’t stop on stage. Tchaikovsky’s legendary score, performed live by the Grand Rapids Symphony, fills the theater with melodies that have become synonymous with the holidays. Sofranko recalls, “When I hear the melodies of Tchaikovsky coming from the orchestra pit, I am immediately brought back to my years dancing in the party scene as a young boy.”

This connection between music, movement, and memory is why the ballet feels so special year after year. The production brings together 36 professional dancers from across the globe alongside over 65 students from the Grand Rapids Ballet School, creating a vibrant blend of experience and youthful enthusiasm. Ballet Education Director Sophia Reynolds emphasizes how the production serves as a formative stage for young dancers: “Seeing our students grow and shine in this production is incredibly rewarding. It’s not just a performance—it’s an experience that shapes their confidence and creativity.”

Every element—from the exquisite costumes and sets to the breathtaking dances like the Waltz of the Flowers and the iconic Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy—comes together in a feast for the senses. But what truly makes the show memorable is its spirit of imagination, family, and celebration that fills the DeVos stage and the hearts of its audiences.

As the holiday lights glow and the curtain rises, audiences can expect two hours of pure joy, punctuated by a single intermission, making it a perfect outing for families, couples, and anyone wanting to capture the magic of the season.

Tickets for this landmark 10th production, running December 13-15 and 20-22, are available HERE. Whether it’s your first time or a returning tradition, The Nutcracker at Grand Rapids Ballet offers a timeless escape into a world of wonder—and it’s a gift the city is lucky to unwrap each holiday season.