A comedian who needs no introduction

Adam Sandler, a comedian whose name is synonymous with laughter, has added Grand Rapids to his upcoming 2025 tour. Following two back-to-back sold-out tours in 2022 and 2023, Sandler is gearing up to hit the road again this fall with his all-new “You’re My Best Friend” Tour. The highly anticipated tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops at over 30 cities across North America, including a performance at Van Andel Arena on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m., and they are expected to sell quickly. Fans can secure their seats by visiting VanAndelArena.com.

Known for his work as an actor, producer, musician, and writer, Sandler has made a profound impact on the entertainment industry. His comedic prowess has captivated audiences for decades, with his most recent tours in 2022 and 2023 drawing massive crowds at sold-out venues.

On the big screen, Sandler’s latest film, Happy Gilmore 2, set a new record with 46.7 million views on its Netflix debut, marking the biggest U.S. film opening in the streaming platform’s history. Additionally, Sandler will be starring in Noah Baumbach’s upcoming film Jay Kelly, which is set to premiere this fall.

Van Andel Arena, along with DeVos Place and DeVos Performance Hall, is managed by ASM Global. As the world’s leading venue management company, ASM Global focuses on creating client-first approaches that drive financial success. In 2024, ASM Global was acquired by Legends, further expanding its global network, which includes over 400 prestigious venues across five continents.

The company brings a forward-thinking approach to project development, planning, and execution, offering immersive guest experiences and tailored solutions. ASM Global continues to foster strong community relationships while creating economic growth and enhancing the profit

Fans of all ages are encouraged to act fast, as tickets for Adam Sandler’s You’re My Best Friend Tour are sure to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to see one of comedy’s biggest stars live at Van Andel Arena this fall.