7 Summery Things To Do This Weekend

Looking for exciting activities to spice up your West Michigan weekend? While it’s not officially summer yet, we’ve got you covered with a curated list of the hottest events happening in the city and on the outskirts. From arts and culture to outdoor adventures, there’s something for everyone!

Festival of the Arts

Date: June 7-9

Location: Calder Plaza, Downtown Grand Rapids

Celebrate creativity at the annual Festival of the Arts, where the streets come alive with vibrant performances, art displays, and hands-on activities. Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, this festival has something for everyone. Explore a diverse range of artwork from local and national artists, enjoy live music and dance performances on multiple stages, and indulge in delicious food from various vendors. Kids will love the interactive art stations and activities designed just for them. Don’t miss the chance to support local artists and enjoy a weekend filled with creativity and inspiration. For more information visit festivalgr.org.

Visit a State Park and Fish for Free

Date: June 8-9

Location: State Parks, rivers and lakes across Michigan

This weekend, experience the great outdoors with free fishing at any Michigan state park. No fishing license required! It’s the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends while enjoying Michigan’s beautiful natural scenery. Pack a picnic, bring your fishing gear, and head to your favorite state park for a day of relaxation and adventure. Whether you’re an experienced angler or a first-time fisherman, you’ll love the thrill of catching a big one. Plus, it’s a great way to explore new parks and discover the natural beauty of Michigan. Learn more at the Department of Natural Resources website.

Feast of the Strawberry Moon

Date: June 8-9

Location: Harbor Island, Grand Haven

Step back in time at the Feast of the Strawberry Moon, a historical reenactment event celebrating the fur trade era. This family-friendly event offers a unique glimpse into the past with live demonstrations, period music, and tasty food. Watch as skilled reenactors bring history to life with activities like blacksmithing, weaving, and traditional cooking. Enjoy music and dance performances from the 18th century, and taste delicious dishes made with fresh strawberries. The beautiful backdrop of Harbor Island adds to the charm of this event, making it a must-visit for history buffs and families alike. feastofthestrawberrymoon.com.

Pride at the Park

Date: June 8

Location: Park Theatre, Holland

Join Out on the Lakeshore for Holland Pride’s annual Pride at the Park on Saturday, June 8, 7–11 p.m. This lively 18+ event features live music by Elare André and Lipstick Jodi, a burlesque show, Performances by drag host B.R.I.T., plus event exclusive drinks and more! Pride at the Park is a fantastic opportunity to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community, make new friends, and have an unforgettable time. Park Theatre, 248 S River Ave. Admission: $20. Tickets and map available here.

21st Annual Wooden Classic Boat Show

Date: June 8, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Mill Point Park, Spring Lake

Boat enthusiasts will love the 21st Annual Wooden Classic Boat Show, featuring a stunning collection of beautifully restored wooden boats. Stroll along the marina, chat with boat owners, and admire the craftsmanship of these floating works of art. Learn about the history and restoration process of these classic boats and vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice Award. The event also includes live music, food vendors, and activities for kids, making it a perfect outing for the whole family. Don’t miss this chance to see some of the most beautiful wooden boats in the country and enjoy a day by the water. Boats will be launched at various locations. Festivities take place at Mill Point Park off M104 (Savidge Street) at the end of School Street. More details are available at the Spring Lake Heritage Festival website or the event Facebook Page.

Artist Exhibit: “Because You’re [Mine.]

Date: June 7-30

Location: Cultivate Gallery, 620 Wealthy St SE

Explore the thought-provoking art exhibit “because you’re [mine.]” at Cultivate, an artist-run nonprofit organization. The reception — June 7, 5–8 p.m. — is a great opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and be among the first to view the exhibit. Whether you’re an art lover or simply curious, this exhibit is sure to inspire and provoke thought. For more information and to RSVP, visit cultivategrandrapids.org.

Trufant Hippie Festival

Date: June 8-9, noon–7 p.m. (both days)

Location: Treetoad Family Farm, 1650 N Johnson Rd., Trufant

Get groovy at the Trufant Hippie Festival, a two-day event filled with live music, unique vendors, and plenty of tie-dye. Enjoy performances by local bands playing classic rock, folk, and psychedelic music. Browse through a variety of vendors offering handmade crafts, vintage clothing, and organic products. Participate in fun activities like tie-dye workshops, hula hooping, and face painting. The laid-back, friendly atmosphere makes this festival a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you’re a long-time hippie or just looking for some fun, the Trufant Hippie Festival promises a weekend of peace, love, and great vibes. $25 for one day /$40 two, Kids 10 & under free). Time: Noon–7 p.m., both days. Learn more at hippiefest.org.

Make the most of your weekend in Grand Rapids with these fantastic events. Whether you’re an art lover, history buff, or outdoor enthusiast, there’s something special waiting for you. Enjoy the weekend!