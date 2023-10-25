Trios by two composers

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will return to Royce Auditorium on Thursday, November 9 with “Trios Transformed,” the first in a series of three concerts scheduled for the St. Cecilia Music Center’s 140th Season.

The concert will feature Haydn and Beethoven trios performed by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center co-artistic directors – pianist Wu Han and cellist David Finckel– along with violinist Arnaud Sussman.

“Over the past 12 years with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center we’ve been delighted to collaborate with Wu Han and David Finckel,” said Executive and Artistic Director of SCMC Cathy Holbrook. “Arnaud Sussman has also been one of our favorite artists from CMS appearing frequently at SCMC for over a decade. All three of them are world-class musicians who create wonderful magic on stage every time they perform. Thursday, November 9 will be a very special evening at SCMC to experience beautiful music performed by three of the top chamber music artists in the world!”

The program for the evening:

Haydn Trio in A major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Hob. XV:18 (1794)

Beethoven Trio in C minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 1, No. 3 (1794-95)

Haydn Trio in E major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Hob. XV:28 (1797)

Beethoven Trio in D major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost” (1808)

The cost to attend “Trios Transformed” ranges from $20-50. A section seating is $50; B section, $35; and C section, $20. A 3-concert subscription is available at a 15% discount off single ticket prices for $129. Doors open at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with a reception at 9 p.m.

Other concerts in the series include “Instrumental Array” on March 7, 2024 and “Strings Magic on April 18, 2024. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the St. Cecilia Music Center website.