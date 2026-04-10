10 Things to do in West Michigan this weekend

Whether you’re in the mood for live theater, late-night museum wandering, cheap beer and hockey, or hands-on creativity, this weekend in Grand Rapids delivers every kind of outing. From immersive exhibits to high-energy games and nationally touring performances, here are ten ways to make the most of your weekend.

Friday, April 10

Retro Arcade

Kent District Library, Caledonia Branch, 6260 92nd St. SE, Caledonia, MI

Fri, Apr 10, 10:00am

Free Entry!

Kick off your weekend with a blast from the past at this free-play Retro Arcade day in Caledonia. Featuring a lineup of classic arcade games alongside pinball favorites. It’s fun for the whole family,whether you’re chasing high scores, reliving childhood memories, or introducing a new generation to old-school gaming.

We the People (Exhibit Opening Day)

Dekker Huis Museum, 37 E Main Ave., Zeeland, MI

Fri, Apr 10, 10:00am, Sat, Apr 11

$10

zeelandhistory.org / hollandmuseum.org

Step into a powerful, two-part exhibition exploring identity, citizenship, and belonging in West Michigan. We the People, presented through a collaboration between the Zeeland Historical Society and the Holland Museum, invites visitors to reflect on the evolving American story through deeply personal and historical lenses.

At the Dekker Huis Museum, Roots of Belonging highlights the experiences of Native Americans and Dutch immigrants through artifacts like citizenship papers, campaign materials, and oral histories. Guests are encouraged to engage directly—listening to stories and even sharing their own perspectives on what it means to be American.

The companion exhibit, Voices of Holland, expands the narrative with lived experiences from community members past and present, featuring interactive elements like ancestry mapping and recorded stories. Together, these exhibits create a layered, thought-provoking experience that can be explored in a single day or across multiple visits.

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Chicago Wolves

Van Andel Arena, 130 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI

Fri, Apr 10, 6:00pm

$30–$45

Friday night hockey returns to Van Andel Arena as the Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Chicago Wolves in what promises to be a high-energy matchup. Beyond the action on the ice, fans can take advantage of crowd-favorite specials—$2 hot dogs and $2 beers available from 6 to 8 p.m.—making this one of the best-value nights out in the city.

The Lion King

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Fri, Apr 10, 7:30pm (additional shows Sat & Sun)

$83.12

The global phenomenon The Lion King roars into DeVos Performance Hall this weekend, bringing its breathtaking visuals, unforgettable music, and powerful storytelling to Grand Rapids. This Tony Award-winning production transforms the stage with stunning costumes, innovative puppetry, and iconic songs that span generations. Opening Friday night, the show continues throughout the weekend, offering multiple chances to experience one of Broadway’s most celebrated productions. Whether it’s your first time or a return visit, this is theater at its most spectacular.

Lowell Arts Theatre Presents: Proof

Lowell Arts, 223 W Main St, Lowell, MI

Fri, Apr 10, 7:30pm–9:30pm (also Sat & Sun)

$16-$20 advance / $25 door

lowellarts.org/theatre-performances/proof | 616-897-8545

For a more intimate theatrical experience, Lowell Arts Theatre presents Proof, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Auburn. The story follows Catherine, a young woman grappling with grief, identity, and the legacy troubled mathematician father. Set over a tense and emotional weekend, the play explores themes of genius, mental illness, and trust, all while unraveling the mystery of a potentially groundbreaking mathematical discovery. With a strong local cast and thoughtful direction, this production offers a compelling, character-driven alternative to big-stage performances. Recommended for audiences 13 and up.

Late Night at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl Street NW

Fri, Apr 10, 9:00am–8:00pm

$5-$14

grpm.org

Experience the Grand Rapids Public Museum in a completely different light—literally—during extended late-night hours. Designed for those who want a more relaxed, immersive visit, this special evening invites guests to explore exhibits at their own pace after the daytime crowds have thinned. It’s an ideal post-dinner activity or unique date night, complete with the chance to ride the historic carousel along the river in the evening glow. Whether you’re revisiting favorite exhibits or discovering something new, the quieter atmosphere makes for a more personal museum experience.

Saturday, April 11

Drop-in Studio: Creativity Lab

Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center St NW

Sat, Apr 11, 11:00am–3:00pm

$6-$12

artmuseumgr.org

Tap into your creative side at the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s Drop-in Studio: Creativity Lab. This open-ended artmaking experience encourages visitors to explore a wide range of materials—from clay and watercolor to textiles and collage—without pressure or structure. Everything is provided, and guests are free to experiment, play, and create at their own pace. Held every Saturday, this session is perfect for families, aspiring artists, or anyone looking for a relaxing, hands-on way to spend part of their day.

Great Lakes Loons at West Michigan Whitecaps

LMCU Ballpark, 4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI

Sat, Apr 11, 2:00pm

$18.00–$25.63

Spring baseball is in full swing as the West Michigan Whitecaps host the Great Lakes Loons at LMCU Ballpark. With a 2:00 p.m. start time, it’s the perfect afternoon outing—offering sunshine, ballpark snacks, and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re following the team or just in it for the classic baseball experience, this matchup provides an easygoing way to enjoy America’s pastime close to home.

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Rockford IceHogs

Van Andel Arena, 130 West Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI

Sat, Apr 11, 7:00pm

$29–$40

The Griffins are back on the ice Saturday night, this time facing off against the Rockford IceHogs. If you missed Friday’s game—or just want more hockey action—this matchup delivers another chance to experience the fast-paced excitement of AHL play. With a lively crowd and competitive energy, it’s a classic Saturday night outing for sports fans looking to keep the weekend momentum going.

Stavros Halkias: The Dreamboat Tour

GLC Live at 20 Monroe, 11 Ottawa Ave NW

Sat, Apr 11, Doors 6:00pm, Show 7:00pm

$82

Comedian Stavros Halkias is making waves in the comedy scene, known for his role in Netflix’s hit series Tires, his popular podcast Stavvy’s World, and his 2024 film Let’s Start a Cult, which he wrote and starred in.

This Saturday, join Stavvy for his Dreamboat Tour at GLC Live at 20 Monroe. Expect a night filled with raunchy, self-deprecating stand-up that promises to keep you laughing from start to finish.