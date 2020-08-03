I hope you are enjoying your summer so far. Thankfully, we still have another month of summer left, so you still have time to check off items on your to-do list.

This month, we take a look at five Grand Rapids-area neighborhoods, speaking with their neighborhood associations to learn about their vision for the community, investment priorities and to get a general picture of what it’s like to live in those neighborhoods. Grand Rapids is lucky to have so many dedicated individuals taking their time to participate within their neighborhoods. Our neighborhood pride is strong.

While summer may not be over quite yet, our thoughts are turning to the start of the school year. When we compiled this month’s articles, there were still a lot of unknowns regarding whether students would be returning to classrooms in the fall or if schools would be taking an alternative approach due to COVID-19. We spoke with several high school and college leaders to find out what they are planning. We also spoke with two students entering their freshman year to find out what the summer has been like for them as they grapple with these unknowns and prepare to start their college education.

No matter your student’s age, the start of a new school year often comes with stress, and this year students might be facing more stress than usual due to safety protocols implemented due to COVID-19. In this issue, we share tips about how to be proactive in helping your child manage that added stress, as well as the typical back-to-school jitters.

If you are planning any backyard gatherings or trips to the beach this month, check out our articles on Hippie’s Chippies, a tortilla chip company, and Brewt’s, which makes healthier bloody mary mixes and hot sauces. Both of these women-owned Grand Rapids companies’ products would be great additions to your menu. We also find out more about another woman-owned business, Greek to Go, which makes prepared Greek dishes that you can find in the frozen food section of the grocery aisle.

Enjoy these final days of summer!