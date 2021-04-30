Editor’s letter: The impact of COVID-19

With a light at the end of the tunnel, we look back at how COVID-19 has wreaked havoc over the past year, sharing personal stories of those on the frontlines: doctors, nurses and other hospital staff. These individuals share how COVID-19 impacted their lives — from battling the disease to having to quarantine away from family to the day-to-day toll of watching patients die and not being able to do anything to stop it.

We are so grateful to all of the medical professionals out there who have dedicated themselves to helping others — even putting their own safety and lives at risk.

This issue is also our Top Docs issue, and you can find out which doctors are considered to be at the top of their specialties. To compile this list, Grand Rapids Magazine enlists a third party, which distributes a survey to area doctors, who then make their recommendations for the region’s top doctors in each specialty — arriving at the final list.

May also is our home design issue. We spoke with Jean Stoffer and Grace Start — the mother-daughter duo behind Jean Stoffer Design, Stoffer Home and Stoffer Home Cabinetry. The pair talked about how they’ve grown their design firm and become nationally recognized for their style. If you are considering a home remodel, this article will certainly give you the motivation to get started.

If a home remodel is too big a task, but you are looking for a more simple refresh, Hannah Venema, of The Handywoman Eclectic, provides a slew of helpful painting tips to brighten up those drab walls with a fresh coat of paint. And interior designer Autumn Fuchs shares tips on how to turn your closet from a hot mess to just plain hot.

This issue also is full of the latest food and drink hotspots. Pux Cider was preparing for a spring opening when we spoke to owner Chris Schaefer, who provided us with an education in heirloom cider 101. And the couple behind One Stop Coney Shop is eager to welcome you into their downtown location, where they serve up traditional dogs alongside creative takes on diner staples.

Wishing you a healthy spring!

Charlsie Dewey

Managing Editor, Grand Rapids Magazine

