And so it begins…

Aloha! Welcome to my inaugural issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.

If you’re reading this on the Grand Rapids Magazine website, you may have seen my name as the author of quite a few web-only articles in recent months. I was hired by Grand Rapids Business Journal (our former sister publication) in July. One of the many “beats” I covered was food and beverage. That naturally landed my stories on the Grand Rapids Magazine website. Then, as I’m sure you’re all aware by now, Crain’s swooped in and purchased the Business Journal and took Pat Evans with them! Fear not, he promises to continue to contribute as time allows.

Prior to my work at the Business Journal, I was a copy editor at the Santa Clarita Valley Signal in northern Los Angeles County, a Photographer and Staff Writer at the Ludington Daily News and at one time I launched nine hyper-local magazines in West Michigan that were published by “hibu.” I’ve dabbled a bit in screenwriting and filmmaking. My “big break” was a documentary I wrote and produced for A&E Network in 1996 called, “The Angel of Bergen Belsen.”

Enough about me, let’s get to the good stuff: This is the “Best of Grand Rapids” issue. For those who are not familiar, our readers take a survey and vote for their favorite restaurants, retail shops, services and local celebrities. This “listicle” is fused together with descriptions, photos and anecdotes about all of the top spots in GR. It was quite an undertaking, so I hope you enjoy it.

For a fascinating read, Gil Stansell, a new contributor, takes us on the roller coaster ride that Ryan Basore’s life turned into when he decided to take on the establishment in the fight to legalize cannabis. Be sure to read the hilarious addendum to the article: a review of Redemption Brand weed.

Veteran writer, Sam Easter, walks us through what’s going on with ArtPrize and Tylee Shay takes us away with her three one-flight wonders; ideas for getting out of the snow that are just one short flight away from Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

As always, there are recipes and food reviews galore as well as plenty of other prose to pique your interest. Enjoy!