SpartanNash shows up for food banks, veterans

SpartanNash associates in Grand Rapids did their part recently at a Helping Hands Day event, offering manual labor and other services to area nonprofits.

A multitude of the food solutions company’s employees showed up to volunteer at a variety of nonprofits, which included landscaping at Michigan Home for Veterans, 2950 Monroe Ave. NE, and sorting donations and packing meals at Feeding America West Michigan, 864 W River Center Dr NE, in Comstock Park.

In June, as a salute to military and disaster relief heroes, SpartanNash raised $300,000 through an annual in-store fundraiser to benefit three charities: Honor and Remember, Operation Homefront, and Convoy of Hope.

“By focusing our efforts on our giving pillars of Hunger, Heroes and Hope, SpartanNash strives to find meaningful opportunities to partner with our local community in fundraising and engagement efforts,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “I’m proud that our associates share that vision, whether they promote our in-store fundraising campaigns or spend their workday serving others and having fun.”

For the past 12 years, SpartanNash associates have participated in the annual Helping Hands Day, volunteering more than 25,000 hours with nearly 50 community partners nationwide.