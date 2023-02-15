SpartanNash sends aid to earthquake victims

It’s been nearly 10 days since the deadly earthquake that’s claimed 33,000 lives in Turkey and Syria. Search and rescue teams are still pulling people from the rubble. To aid in their recovery, a local food solutions company has sent aid.

“As we see the devastation following those powerful earthquakes in the Middle East, Convoy of Hope is pleased to be working, again, with SpartanNash to get life-sustaining essentials to people in need,” said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit that facilitates the distribution of items to those in need following a disaster. SpartanNash routinely partners with Convoy of Hope when duty calls. In 2022, SpartanNash provided $1 million in product donations and financial aid to the people of Ukraine, in addition to supporting survivors of other disasters in Puerto Rico, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky.

“The destruction in Turkey and Syria is unimaginable, and we feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. To that end the company sent two truckloads of bottled water and baby diapers.

“Serving and creating solutions are embedded in our corporate identity, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help. We will continue to monitor the need in this area, and we once again invite our supplier community to join us in providing support,” he said.