Out of the office, into the community

More than 1,000 Amway employees based in Ada took part in the company’s fourth annual Amway Cares Week of Service, held August 5–7. Over the course of three days, employees volunteered more than 6,000 hours with 35 community organizations throughout West Michigan.

Volunteers worked on a range of projects—from distributing food and fresh produce to building playgrounds and cleaning up community parks. The focus this year was on issues like food and housing insecurity, as well as creating safe, healthy spaces for kids and families.

“The spirit of service is a direct reflection of Amway’s founders’ Fundamentals and Values, and I am grateful for the opportunity to see Amway employees authentically demonstrate principles through their contribution to our Week of Service supporting our community,” said Michael Nelson, CEO of Amway. “I am sincerely grateful to every employee for their commitment to our community, and to our amazing community partners who inspire us every day.”

A key project this year was the 21st annual playground build, completed in partnership with Sinclair Recreation and the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department. The new space was designed to serve as both a community gathering spot and a play area for local families.

Beyond the West Michigan effort, Amway reports its employees and business owners have contributed more than 25,000 volunteer hours globally so far in 2025.