March for Meals at Millennium

Did you resolve to be more active this year? Do you love beautiful walks through wetlands and woods? Do you love cute dogs? Do you want to win something? Do you love wearing costumes? Do you want to help local seniors?

If you answered, “Yes” to any of these, then the March for Meals 2-Mile Community Walk & 5K Run is for you.

What? Come dressed as your favorite food item and be prepared to win prizes!

Where? Millennium Park, 1400 Maynard Ave. SW

When? Sunday, March 26, 2023. Packet pickup starts at 9 a.m.

Why? To help raise valuable funds and increase awareness for the charity’s life-saving nutrition services, including home-delivered meals, senior pantries and dining sites.

All ages and abilities are welcome.

Whether you are a serious runner looking to compete, a casual walker wanting to connect to the community, or a dog owner looking to explore a new park with your furry friend, Meals on Wheels wants you there!

Prizes will be given for the 5K overall and age-group winners and for best costumes in adult, child and canine categories.

Special early bird fees apply now through February 9. Sign up here.