Kentwood canines Bark for the Park

Bark for the Park, a dog-friendly fundraiser for the City of Kentwood’s Kellogg Woods Park dog will take place May 18.

People and their canine companions are invited to explore a variety of local pet vendors, community booths, a photo booth, a dog agility course, the Wyoming Police K9, veterinary clinics, a pet craft station and more.

There will even be a doggy fashion show at the gathering, which is intended as a fundraiser for new amenities at the dog park at Kellogg Woods Park. Funds raised at this year’s event will go toward the purchase of a shade structure at the park.

“The dog park at Kellogg Woods Park is a unique amenity we’re proud to be able to offer the dogs and dog lovers in our community,” said Spencer McKellar, the City of Kentwood’s lead recreation program coordinator. “This event is a fun opportunity to gather together to showcase this space to the community and raise money to ensure it remains a premier canine hangout for years to come.”

Food trucks will be on-site with burgers, fries, ice cream sandwiches and beverages available for purchase. T-shirts will also be for sale at the Kentwood Parks and Recreation tent. A doggie bag filled with dog treats and other favors will also be available for participants to take home.

The dog-friendly event takes place 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kellogg Woods Park, 275 Kellogg Woods Park Drive SE. Admission is free, and financial donations are accepted throughout the event. No registration is required.

Sponsors include Beastro Fresh Canine Cuisine, Bloom Sluggett, PC, Consumers Energy Home Energy Analysis, Metronet, VCA Woodland Animal Hospital and Whiskers Resort & Pet Spa. Advocate sponsors include Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, Simply Pet Cremation Services and Sinclair Recreation, LLC.

For more event information, visit the City of Kentwood website.