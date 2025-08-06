Dog lovers unite for canine cause

Local dogs and their owners will gather at Wilcox Park for the city’s first-ever Bark-tacular Wag-tastic Dog Show, an event aimed at raising funds for the Live Like Roo Foundation, which supports dogs diagnosed with cancer.

The evening will feature playful competition in categories like “Best Smile” and “Fluffiest Tail,” bringing together the Grand Rapids community to celebrate their furry friends while supporting a cause close to many pet owners’ hearts.

The show features categories you won’t see at the Westminster: Pups will strut their stuff in front of a panel of judges to compete for “best smile,” “fluffiest tail,” and “most distinguished senior” for various prizes. All proceeds go to the Live Like Roo Foundation, a nonprofit that provides support for families whose dogs have been diagnosed with cancer.

“One of the things that unites dog people is that we love showing off how cute we think our dogs are,” said Elyse Wild, GrBarkWag founder and host. “We want to create a fun environment where we can gush over our dogs like they’re royalty and honor the joy they bring into our lives, while at the same time raising funds for a foundation that supports dogs who have been diagnosed with cancer—something many pet owners can relate to.

“Cancer affects six million dogs a year and is the leading cause of death in older dogs. The costs of treating cancer in dogs can run into thousands of dollars. Wild discovered the mission behind Live Like Roo while seeking a charity partner for her Chicago Marathon run. “It really stopped me in my tracks,” she said.

“If you have ever gone through a cancer diagnosis with a pet, you know how difficult the emotional and financial toll can be. It’s something a lot of pet owners go through, but we don’t talk about very much. Live Like Roo’s mission captured my heart, and I am excited to support them for my first-ever marathon.

“They also provide hotel rooms, care packages, and funds to cover care for dogs with cancer that don’t have forever homes—dogs in shelters, rescues, or foster homes. They also provide grants for end-of-life pet care, like animal hospice, palliative care, and humane euthanasia.”

Wild has two rescue dogs of her own, one of whom she and her husband can be seen running with around popular routes like Millennium Park and Reeds Lake.GrBarkWag participants and winners alike will receive products from various pet businesses around Grand Rapids, delicious treats, and medals.

For people who want to support but don’t have a dog or whose dogs may not be one for crowds, Wild encourages them to donate.

“For everyone who donates $50 or more, I’ll wear their dog’s face and name on my race-day shirt,” she said. Wild hopes to make GrBarkWag an annual event in Grand Rapids that can support various nonprofits working to make life better for area animals and owners.

“The truth is we want them to live forever,” she said. “And by celebrating them any way we can.”

Event Details

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Wilcox Park, Grand Rapids

Beneficiary: Live Like Roo Foundation

Registration: Here.