Contribution aids cystic fibrosis research

A charity that was founded to further the studies of cystic fibrosis made a significant donation to Corewell Health recently, following up on a partnership started a half-decade ago. In 2018, Hunt For a Cure granted $500,000 that was used to jump-start the Cystic Fibrosis Transitional Research Program– a three-way partnership that includes Hunt For A Cure, Michigan State University and Corewell Health.

The program has grown and is performing innovative research as well as attracting funding from other sources. In July, Hunt For A Cure presented an additional $ 75,000 in funding to the cause.

Tara Werkhoven, Director of Principal Gifts and Donor and Dr. John Schuen, Pediatric Pulmonology at Corwell Health were in attendance to receive the grant.

Hunt For A Cure was founded in 2004 by Pete Odland in honor of his son Dylan, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Since then, the life expectancy has grown exponentially, and the prognosis is much less threatening for children born with CF today. To learn more about HFC or to donate, please visit www.huntforacure.com.