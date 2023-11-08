A heartwarming coat drive

A local radio station known for an upbeat variety of adult contemporary music set a goal to collect 100 coats for people who need help staying warm this winter. The Warm Hearts Coat Drive ran through the month of October in conjunction with Grand Rapids Neighbors 4 Neighbors. The coats were collected at various locations throughout West Michigan and will be given away freely at N4N monthly distribution events at Heartside Park.

When all was said and done, Mix 95.7, along with the Big Joe and Laura Show, in fact collected 400 coats, a testament to the generosity of the West Michigan community.

“It’s been an incredible and humbling experience to watch the West Michigan community get together to help those who need it the most,” said Laura Hardy, co-host of the Big Joe and Laura Show.