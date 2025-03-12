Toll road text scams on the rise

As spring break approaches, many Michigan residents are gearing up for road trips, but scammers are once again targeting travelers with fraudulent toll road texts. These scams attempt to trick drivers into paying fake outstanding toll fees, and with more Michiganders hitting the road, the risks of falling victim to these schemes are on the rise.

The Better Business Bureau serving Western Michigan first identified these toll-related scams in 2024, receiving dozens of reports between April and August. While no one in the region has reported financial loss so far, the BBB has seen an increase in scam reports this year, as the fraudulent messages continue to spread.

In these scams, fraudsters impersonate well-known toll collection services, such as E-ZPass and EZDriveMA, or create fake entities like Michigan Toll Services in an effort to deceive recipients into paying for non-existent toll fees.

Be cautious of suspicious links

Most scam texts contain links that entice recipients to click, often urging a sense of urgency. These links can lead to websites designed to steal personal information or infect devices with malware. Consumers should be wary of clicking any links in unsolicited messages.

Don’t trust unsolicited messages

If a consumer hasn’t opted into receiving messages from a company or has never interacted with the sender, the BBB recommends contacting the company directly via their official website. It’s important not to use any phone numbers included in the text message, as they could be part of the scam.

Avoid replying to scam texts

Some scammers prompt recipients to reply with words like “STOP” or “NO” to unsubscribe, but doing so can confirm to the scammer that they have a valid phone number, opening the door for further attacks. The BBB advises blocking the number and deleting the message if the text seems suspicious.

Report suspected toll road scams

Consumers who receive suspicious toll-related messages are encouraged to report them to the BBB Scam Tracker. This helps alert others to the potential threat. Additionally, reports can be filed with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov. Reporting scams is crucial for raising awareness and aiding law enforcement in their efforts to track down scammers.