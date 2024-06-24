City launches high tech curbside recycling program

Recycling in Michigan is at an all-time high, with 620,494 tons of residential recycled materials reported for fiscal year 2022, surpassing previous records. Materials recycled include over 339,000 tons of paper, 154,000 tons of metals, 71,000 tons of glass, and 45,000 tons of plastics. More Michiganders than ever have access to recycling services, with over 48,000 new curbside recycling carts distributed since 2021.

In an effort to improve the quality of the City’s recycling program, it has launched a six-month pilot project in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, The Recycling Partnership, and Prairie Robotics. This initiative employs advanced technology including high-tech cameras, global positioning systems, and computers on city recycling trucks.

“Residents who want to recycle can have good intentions to recycle everything, but when contaminants (non-recyclable material) are added, sorting them out costs extra time and money,” said Nicole Rapacki, public works recycling coordinator at the City’s Public Works Department. “Recycling can save taxpayers money by reducing the number of times residents pay to have their refuse cart tipped. It also reduces the amount of good recyclable material going to the Waste to Energy facility. Additionally, recycling supports jobs and improves the health of the environment. We know residents want to recycle and through this program, more Grand Rapids residents will be able to do so.”

This project is a modified version of The Recycling Partnership’s “Feet on the Street” cart tagging recycle program. It aims to improve the quality of materials in curbside recycling carts by providing personalized and real-time education and feedback to residents. Instead of individuals tagging carts on the street, Grand Rapids will use Prairie Robotics technology to retrofit city recycling trucks. These trucks will scan materials as they are dumped into the truck, identifying unacceptable items like plastic bags, polystyrene foam, yard waste, and trash. The city will then send customized feedback via postcard or digital notification to households, educating them on proper recycling practices.

The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit organization, works to transform recycling programs, tackle circular economy challenges, and develop policy solutions to improve the residential recycling system. Since 2014, it has diverted 500 million pounds of recyclables from landfills, saved 968 million gallons of water, and avoided more than 500,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases.

“We are excited to work with the City of Grand Rapids to test this technology and partner with The Recycling Partnership and Prairie Robotics,” said Emily Freeman, an EGLE materials management division recycling specialist. “Recycling properly saves taxpayers’ money by reducing costly damage to equipment, as well as the expense of sending contaminated, otherwise recyclable material to the landfill,” Freeman said. “We know Michiganders want to recycle the right way. Through this campaign with Grand Rapids, we are providing them feedback to do just that.”

Over $924,000 in grant funding will be allocated to nine recycling program grantees this year, impacting more than 493,000 households across Michigan. This is the third phase of collaboration between Michigan EGLE and The Recycling Partnership since 2019, which has already assisted over 200 communities, representing more than 2.6 million residents. This collaboration has helped improve residential recycling and reduce contamination by up to 50%, expanding Michigan’s “Know It Before You Throw It” campaign with a goal to increase the state’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025. Grand Rapids was also a grantee in the first phase of the project in 2020, which reduced curbside recycling contamination by over 37% and increased overall recycling participation.

Additionally, Grand Rapids received a $150,000 grant for a recycling program aimed at multifamily properties. This program will provide infrastructure and education to increase recycling knowledge and participation among residents of multifamily buildings. The city offers various container sizes and collection schedules for residential properties with five or more units. Residents are encouraged to ask their property managers to start recycling if they haven’t already.

The funding is part of EGLE’s strategy to support recycling infrastructure, improve the quality of recyclable materials, and promote market development using the Renew Michigan Fund. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature aim to raise Michigan’s recycling rate to 45% by 2029, exceeding the national average of 32%.

Residents can learn more about proper recycling here.