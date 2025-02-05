GRFD: Use Space Heaters Cautiously, Check Smoke Detectors

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to two separate fires on the evening of February 4, both originating from the use of alternative heating sources. In light of these incidents, GRFD is urging residents to be cautious when using space heaters and to ensure their smoke alarms are functioning properly.

The first fire occurred at 5:52 p.m. on the 900 block of Veto Street NW. Upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire in a 1.5-stall garage. The blaze caused significant damage to the garage and heat damage to the neighboring home and other garages. Investigators determined that the fire was sparked by a propane heater being used inside the garage. The homeowner had been working on his truck and left the garage for about five minutes. He later heard a “boom” and returned to find the garage engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no injuries or displacements were reported.

The second fire took place at 9:31 p.m. on the 900 block of Kalamazoo Street SE. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the second-floor windows of a 1.5-story home. The fire was traced back to an unfinished walk-in attic, where a portable heater was being used. The heater had ignited a roll of insulation, causing the fire. The resident initially attempted to put out the fire using a pan of water but later discovered significant smoke. He immediately called 911, and all six occupants of the home—four adults and two children—safely evacuated the building. No injuries were reported, although the family was displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist them.

GRFD emphasizes the importance of exercising caution when using space heaters, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated areas. Proper monitoring and ventilation are critical to preventing similar incidents.

The department also reminds residents to ensure their homes are equipped with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Grand Rapids residents are encouraged to take advantage of the city’s free home safety assessments, which include free smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector installations. To schedule an assessment, residents can call 311 or (616) 456-3000.

In addition to fire safety, the department remains committed to the overall well-being of the community, continuously working to promote safe practices and prevent preventable incidents.