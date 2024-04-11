ArtPrize artist registration is live! 

Registration is now open for artists who would like to participate in ArtPrize 2024. As ArtPrize continues to champion artistic excellence and innovation, it invites artists worldwide to register for this grand celebration of art and community through May 31.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Grand Rapids, Michigan,ArtPrize offers a unique platform to exhibit their work to a diverse and international audience. The annual event not only fosters a deep sense of community and global connectivity but also serves as a beacon for artistic discovery and dialogue.

Beyond opening its doors to a broad spectrum of artistic talent, ArtPrize is committed to supporting artists’ ambitions through a robust series of grants. These grants are carefully designed to provide artists with essential resources for presenting ambitious projects and captivating exhibitions, with a focus on promoting artistic innovation, enhancing community engagement, and transforming downtown Grand Rapids into a series of impactful, must-see art destinations.

ArtPrize has a storied history of celebrating and rewarding artistic excellence, with past winners taking home significant prize money that highlights the event’s commitment to supporting the arts. Over the years, ArtPrize has awarded millions of dollars in prize money, with notable past winners gaining international recognition, furthering their artistic careers, and contributing to the vibrant tapestry of global art culture. The competition’s prize money, combined with its global platform, makes ArtPrize a coveted event for artists aiming to make a mark on the international stage.

In 2024, ArtPrize is enhancing its support system with tailored grants to empower artists in realizing their most ambitious projects.

These grants include $60,000 allocated for large-scale public artworks, inviting artists to transform high-visibility public sites into dynamic art spaces; $15,000 to $25,000 for artists to propose permanent public artworks, with the vision of adding a new landmark to Grand Rapids’ already rich cultural landscape; a “Hero” project involving a flexible grant designed to support projects that defy traditional categorization, welcoming innovative and imaginative proposals that promise to be standout attractions; a venue exhibition grant aimed at ArtPrize venues offering financial support for curating dynamic exhibitions (can be used for anything from artist registration fees to installation costs); an artist seed grant to help emerging artists from around the world bring their visions to life, ensuring a diverse and engaging exhibition.