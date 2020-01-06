UICA opens ‘Translating Valence’

A new exhibition opening soon downtown will chronicle the ethnic experience.

“Translating Valence: redefining black male identity” debuts from 5:30-9 p.m., Jan. 17, at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, 2 West Fulton St.

Six Black male artists will create an exhibit that reflects the historical Black male experience. The presentation will showcase the imagery of trauma and resilience through two- and three-dimensional figures.

The event is free with a cash bar and light refreshments.

The exhibition will be on display until May 3 at UICA.

Crowned, by Devan Shimoyama. Photo via Uica.org