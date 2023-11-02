See what’s emerging from Cocoon

If you missed your chance to do something weird and creepy for Halloween, Cocoon Art Space has you covered! On Saturday, Nov. 4, the nearly one-year-old gallery located at 327 Division Ave. S, in the heart of Heartside, will be serving cider and donuts while you browse their “Weird & Creepy” exhibition.

On Friday, Nov. 10, starting at 6 p.m. the gallery will host a dozen local artists with its “Mishigami” exhibition, featuring Michigan as the theme.

But wait, there’s more: Events will run each weekend in November, culminating on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. On Friday, Nov. 24, Cocoon will offer original paintings and mixed-media pieces by Smith at a 50-percent discount. Early birds can take advantage of this stocking stuffer super sale from 6 a.m. (yes, you read that right) to 8 a.m.

Along with great prices, holiday shoppers will enjoy snacks, a raffle and the chance to win prizes.



Why all the merriment? The Heartside neighborhood gallery and gift shop is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Nov. 25, and its owners Tedd Smith and Josie Garcia have announced a month of prizes, treats, and deals on local art and handcrafted artisan goods to go along with it.

“Creating art is a wonderful experience,” Smith said, “but sharing it with others is even better! We want to get more art into the homes of more customers, and this is a great opportunity to make it happen.”

“To be more accommodating to our customers during this holiday shopping season, we will be open on Mondays and have extended business hours,” said Garcia. “Our offerings should help our shoppers access locally crafted art and artisan goods for gifting or for treating themselves!”

The pair are on intent on discovering Michigan artists and displaying handcrafted artisan goods at the space which also houses the working art studio and workshop for Garcia and Smith. Since opening, Cocoon has worked with more than 50 artists from Michigan by hosting a range of family-friendly art exhibitions, group shows and shopping events.

Cocoon is open Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 to 5 p.m. Through Dec. 23, the shop will also open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more at www.CocoonArtSpace.com.