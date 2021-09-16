ArtPrize returns for 2021

After a year off because of the pandemic, ArtPrize is back from Sept. 16-Oct. 3.

The 18-day international art competition will have 885 entries by 961 artists and their artworks will be showcased at one of 144 venues within the ArtPrize District, three-square miles of downtown Grand Rapids, and at four satellite locations.

The artwork will be in different forms, colors, textures and media including installations, paintings, drawings and sculptures.

Pieces will be displayed in museums, galleries, storefronts, parks, bars and food establishments, vacant buildings, schools, banks, hotels, churches, parking lots and on ramps.

Some venues include Founders Brewing Co., Monroe Community Church, Fountain Street Church, Grand Rapids Children Museum, Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives, Water Colors Aquarium, Western Michigan University, Grand Rapids Community College, The B.O.B., GRNoir Wine & Jazz, Cinco De Mayo, Grand Rapids Garage Bar & Grill, Linear Restaurant, Department of Corrections, AC Hotel Grand Rapids Downtown, Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown, JW Marriot Grand Rapids, Ottawa-Fulton Ramp, Monroe Center Parking Ramp Stair Tower, Rosa Parks Circle, Campau Park, Creston Neighborhood, Garfield Park, Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, Horizon Bank and many more.

ArtPrize rolled out a new format this year for visitors to award artists prizes through a game. There will be three opportunities for artists to win monetary and non-monetary prizes.

There will be QR codes on every venue sign, event guide and kiosks. Visitors can scan the QR codes by using the cameras on their smartphones and after a few steps, a link will appear on the screen that will direct visitors to the ArtPrize game where they will find nearly 500 monetary prizes that range from $250 to $1,500 that total up to $150,000.

The non-monetary prizes include visitors sharing their reactions and/or reflective comments about different artworks. Visitors also can go to app.artprize.org and use the scan button on the bottom of the screen to scan ArtPrize QR codes.

Once a prize is chosen, visitors will have a set amount of time to award it to an artist who can be found by their name, entry number, venue or entry name. Visitors can have one prize at a time. The more prizes an artist wins, the better their chances are of winning the $50,000 grand prize.

Jurors will return this year. They will determine the winners and honorable mentions in four categories: 2D, 3D, installations and time-based. Each category winner and honorable mention will receive $10,000 and $2,500 respectively.

For more information, visit the ArtPrize website.