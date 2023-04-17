Art pop-up’s benefits will flow many directions

A pop-up art venue, “Art for the Parks,” will bring regional artists, art patrons and nature lovers together on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 5-8 p.m.

Hosted by Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective, the pop-up event will take place in the Nature Center at Hemlock Crossing County Park, 8115 W Olive Rd, West Olive,

“We’re excited about partnering with LVAC to share the amazing talents of West Michigan artists and the beautiful parks and green spaces of Ottawa County,” said Anita Yoder, Ottawa County Parks Foundation president. “Our mission as a foundation is to bridge our community to nature. Proceeds from this event will enable us to continue the improvement of the parks and programs for students, families, and visitors to our county. Together we can weave the experience and joy of nature into everyone’s lives.”

The show and sale features work by more than 40 regional artists in a wide range of media— painting, photography, jewelry, blown glass, sculpture, ceramics and more. Much of the work is inspired by nature and natural spaces, including regional parks’ landscapes.

The event is open to all and features live music by Grand Rapids songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Drew Nelson, cash bar and great eats by the Smoke N Ash food truck.

A $10 suggested donation at the door and 10 percent of all art sold benefit the Ottawa County Parks Foundation. Guests can avoid the lines and be fast-tracked into the venue by signing up online before the show here.

“Our goal is to partner with businesses, community organizations, and individuals to create a sustainable artist community with benefits that flow in many directions,” said LVAC founder Maggie Bandstra.

To find out more, visit the Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective website.