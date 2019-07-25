Rylee’s Ace Hardware wants to make cleaning Better

Natural cleaning products are all the rage these days, so how can you choose what’s best for you and your family? Lucky for you, there’s a company right here in Grand Rapids that’s giving busy families peace of mind when it comes to using natural cleaning products. Rylee’s Ace Hardware is proud to offer a wide range of Better Life cleaning products.

Better Life natural cleaning products are cleaner naturally. They are made with powerful, plant-derived ingredients and scents that are nontoxic. They also are biodegradable, dye-free and never tested on animals.

Better Life is the brainchild of two old friends, both fathers, who decided they wanted to create cleaning products that were safer to use around their young children and effective to use on some of the toughest stains, so they got to work. Better Life was featured on “Shark Tank.” All five “sharks” offered them a deal. Today, after more than 10 years of research and development, Better Life can be found on the shelves of select stores around the country, including Rylee’s Ace Hardware.

The helpful folks at Rylee’s Ace know it’s important to be able to trust the products you’re using. That’s why we’re proud to carry Better Life, to help them carry out their mission to bring safer cleaning products into your home. We offer Better Life lotion, laundry detergent, toilet bowl cleaner, all-purpose cleaner, wood polish, screen cleaner and so many other options that all are made from plant-derived ingredients and scents. Plus, the labels are to the point and easy to read, so you don’t have to spend time researching — it’s right on the label.

Next time you need cleaning supplies, stop in to the 1234 Michigan St. NE location of Rylee’s Ace Hardware to grab some Better Life toilet bowl cleaner, dryer sheets, window cleaner or whatever other powerful, natural Better Life product you need. We think you will quickly see there’s a clear, better choice when it comes to natural cleaning products. And as a bonus, you are supporting a product that is made right here in Grand Rapids.

Photos: Courtesy Rylee’s Ace Hardware.