Foreigner band members visiting brewery

Classic rock and craft beer know what love is.

Michael Bluestein and Bruce Watson — part of the seven-member band Foreigner — will stop at a Kentwood brewery to try local beer, meet fans and play a short acoustic set.

The newly opened Broad Leaf Local Beer, an offshoot of Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, will welcome Bluestein and Watson on Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m. for a ticketed event ahead of the band’s sold-out concert at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

The evening is billed as a VIB, or very important beer, event where attendees can “enjoy a beer with the band members” and pose for photographs.

The English-American band Foreigner is known for some of rock-and-roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “I Want To Know What Love Is” and more.

Bluestein and Watson are big fans of beer and love to try local brews in the towns they visit.

“Michael and I especially try to get out and see what craft beers are being made in the area,” Watson said. “We always ask bartenders, ‘Do you have anything local on tap?’ That’s the first thing we always ask.”

Broad Leaf Local Beer Co-owner Jason Spaulding said he “grew up listening to their songs and having a chance to share a beer with these guys is a brewer’s dream come true.”

“I understand Michael loves Pilsner beer and our Cult Pils is one of the beers we are most proud of from our new brewery,” Spaulding said. “It is only available at our two locations, so it is as local as it gets. I can’t wait to pour one for him.”

Tickets

There are 28 premier tickets, which include admission to both the VIB event at Broad Leaf and the sold-out concert on Aug. 11 at Meijer Gardens. There are an additional 100 tickets available for just the VIB event.

Tickets are available online.

Photo: Courtesy Broad Leaf Local Beer.